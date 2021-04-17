All-Party Meeting To Discuss Current Political Development And COVID-19 Pandemic

April 17, 2021, 8:50 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called an all-party meeting for Saturday at his official residence in Baluwatar to discuss contemporary issues reports The Rising Nepal.

According to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, leaders of the parties represented in the parliament have been invited in the meeting to discuss current political development, COVID-19 pandemic, winter session of the parliament and other issues.

Prime Minister’s Press Advisor Surya Thapa said the leaders were invited for the meeting scheduled to begin at 11:00 am.

Prime Minister’s Secretariat informed that Prime Minister Oli was preparing to move ahead on the basis of suggestions of the all-party meeting.

Talking at an event held on Friday, chairman of CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda said that Prime Minister Oli had personally extended him an invitation over the phone to attend the meeting.

Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Centre), Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP), Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), Rastriya Janamorcha and Nepal Majdoor Kisan Party represent the parliament.

