Weather Forecast For April 18 Across Nepal

April 18, 2021, 7:50 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of the country tonight.

