Syria To Hold Presidential Election On May 26

Syria To Hold Presidential Election On May 26

April 19, 2021, 7:29 a.m.

Syria will hold a presidential election on May 26 when President Bashar al-Assad is expected to win his fourth term of office reports NHK.

According to Japanese national broadcasting NHK, the date was announced on Sunday by the war-ravaged country's speaker of the People's Assembly.

Candidates are able to register until April 28. Under Syrian law, contestants must have resided in the country for 10 years or longer, which prevents opposition figures living abroad from running.

With near certain victory of the Assad administration in the nation's civil war, observers say the president wants to stress the legitimacy of his administration by winning the election.

Syrians abroad will vote six days earlier, on May 20. A Syrian refugee living in neighboring Lebanon said he does not feel like voting as Assad is expected to win.

A decade has passed since Syria saw the spread of pro-democracy protests against Assad's administration.

The ensuing civil war is still raging, and the latest talks between Assad's administration and opposition groups mediated by the United Nations ended in disagreement.

Agencies

Delhi Announces A Fresh Locks Down To Contain COVID-19
Apr 19, 2021
New Government Is Impossible Till Maoist Pull Out From The Government;: NC President Deuba
Apr 19, 2021
India’s capital Delhi faces hospital beds shortage as coronavirus cases surge, Strict Lockdown Imposed In Rajasthan till May 3
Apr 19, 2021
Former King Gyanendra Returned Home Attending Mahakumbh Mela In India
Apr 18, 2021
All The Hospital Beds Fill By COVID-19 Patients In Banke District
Apr 18, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For April 19 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 18 minutes ago
Weather Forecast For April 18 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 11: Generally Cloudy Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 16 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Analysis For April 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 14: Generally Cloudy Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Delhi Announces A Fresh Locks Down To Contain COVID-19 By Agencies Apr 19, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 634 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 19, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1221 New Cases , 255 Recoveries And 8 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 19, 2021
Cultural And Natural Heritage Compliments Of Ilam By Vidhu Prakash Kayastha Apr 19, 2021
POLITICS No Magic Number By Keshab Poudel Apr 19, 2021
A Year Of Completion Of Mega Projects By Keshab Poudel Apr 19, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75