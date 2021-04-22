India's Covaxin Shot 78% Effective Against Coronavirus, Say Developers

India's only domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, has been found to be 78% effective in a second analysis of clinical trials done around the country, its makers said here on Wednesday.
“I am very pleased to state that Covaxin ... has shown the efficacy of 78% in the second interim analysis,” said Balram Bhargava, the chief of the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research that has created the vaccine with Bharat Biotech.
The first analysis released in March had shown an efficacy rate of 81%.
