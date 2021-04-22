India's Covaxin Shot 78% Effective Against Coronavirus, Say Developers

India's Covaxin Shot 78% Effective Against Coronavirus, Say Developers

April 22, 2021, 7:20 a.m.

India's only domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, has been found to be 78% effective in a second analysis of clinical trials done around the country, its makers said here on Wednesday.

“I am very pleased to state that Covaxin ... has shown the efficacy of 78% in the second interim analysis,” said Balram Bhargava, the chief of the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research that has created the vaccine with Bharat Biotech.

The first analysis released in March had shown an efficacy rate of 81%.

Reuters logo.png

REUTERS

India's Serum Institute To Sell AstraZeneca Vaccine To Private Hospitals At $8/dose
Apr 21, 2021
Game Changer: Chile Hails Sinovac's 67% Effectiveness In Study
Apr 18, 2021
China’s Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine 67% Effective In Preventing Symptomatic Infection - Chile Government Report
Apr 17, 2021
India’s Daily Virus Infections Cross 200,000
Apr 15, 2021
WHO, Agencies Urge Countries To Suspend Sale Of Live Wild Mammals
Apr 15, 2021

More on Health

India's Serum Institute To Sell AstraZeneca Vaccine To Private Hospitals At $8/dose By REUTERS 12 hours, 20 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1051 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 27 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2220 New Cases , 287 Recoveries And 10 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 28 minutes ago
Blood Clots Are 'Very Rare Side Effects' Of J & J Vaccine : EU By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 663 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1667 New Cases , 251 Recoveries And 11 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago

The Latest

State Of Emergency Will Not Impact Games: IOC By Agencies Apr 22, 2021
Australia cancels Belt And Road Deal With China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2021
Rain And Thunderstorm Will Likely to Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2021
RAHUL CHAUDHARY Hospitable For Hotels By A Correspondent Apr 21, 2021
EU SUPPORT TO EARTHQUAKE RECOVERY Successful Completion By A Correspondent Apr 21, 2021
Time To Turn Over The Page By Hemang Dixit Apr 21, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75