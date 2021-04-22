PM Oli And Nepal’s Talks Ended With Positive Notes

Prime Minister and Chairman of the ruling CPN-UML KP Sharma Oli and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal sat for the second round of talks today.

Motilal Duggar, financial affairs advisor to Prime Minister Oli said that the meeting was held today at the Marriot Hotel in Kathmandu. He added that the discussions ended on positive terms.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Oli and leader Nepal had held one-to-one talks on Wednesday evening.

Likewise, press advisor to the Prime Minister Surya Thapa said that leaders Oli and Nepal took a view of the newly reconstructed Dharahara together from the hotel.