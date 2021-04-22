PM Oli And Nepal’s Talks Ended With Positive Notes

PM Oli And Nepal’s Talks Ended With Positive Notes

April 22, 2021, 5:25 p.m.

Prime Minister and Chairman of the ruling CPN-UML KP Sharma Oli and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal sat for the second round of talks today.

Motilal Duggar, financial affairs advisor to Prime Minister Oli said that the meeting was held today at the Marriot Hotel in Kathmandu. He added that the discussions ended on positive terms.

608155dc962b5_pm_nepal.jpg

Prior to this, Prime Minister Oli and leader Nepal had held one-to-one talks on Wednesday evening.

Likewise, press advisor to the Prime Minister Surya Thapa said that leaders Oli and Nepal took a view of the newly reconstructed Dharahara together from the hotel.

Agencies

With Surge Of Coronavirus In India, Thousands Of Nepali Migrant Workers Returning From India
Apr 22, 2021
Earth Day 2021: Significant And Importance
Apr 22, 2021
India Reports 314835 New Covid Cases World's Highest Single-day Tally
Apr 22, 2021
State Of Emergency Will Not Impact Games: IOC
Apr 22, 2021
Ram Navami 2021: Its Importance And Significance
Apr 21, 2021

More on Politics

PM Oli And Nepal Meeting: No Breakthrough By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 36 minutes ago
POLITICS No Magic Number By Keshab Poudel 3 days, 10 hours ago
New Government Is Impossible Till Maoist Pull Out From The Government;: NC President Deuba By Agencies 3 days, 11 hours ago
Prime Minister Oli Calls For Support From All Sides To Tackle COVID-19 By Agencies 5 days, 2 hours ago
All-Party Meeting To Discuss Current Political Development And COVID-19 Pandemic By Agencies 5 days, 10 hours ago
Deuba Calls Three-Party Meet To Decide The Fate Of Oli Led Government By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

With Surge Of Coronavirus In India, Thousands Of Nepali Migrant Workers Returning From India By Agencies Apr 22, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1174 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2365 New Cases , 252 Recoveries And 5 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2021
India Gifts 39 Ambulances And 6 School Buses To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2021
Earth Day 2021: Significant And Importance By Agencies Apr 22, 2021
NEPAL BRITAIN SOCIETY Painting Diplomacy By A Correspondent Apr 22, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75