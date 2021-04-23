India Builds Three School Buildings In Palpa District.

India Builds Three School Buildings In Palpa District.

April 23, 2021, 8:06 p.m.

Karun Bansal, First Secretary (DP&R) of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, District Coordination Committee, Palpa and School Management Committee and local representatives virtually inaugurated three newly constructed school buildings in the Palpa district.

Those buildings include Shree Rambha Higher Secondary School, Shree Laxmi Higher Secondary School and Shree Nava Adarsha Multiple Campus respectively.

Nava Adarsha Secondary School , Palpa1.JPG

Shree Rambha Higher Secondary School was established in 1952 at Tahun VDC in Palpa district as a Secondary School and subsequently upgraded as Higher Secondary level School in 2002. Shree Laxmi Higher Secondary School was established in 1963 at Tansen- 5, Bandipokhara in Palpa District as primary school and subsequently upgraded as Higher Secondary School in 2008. Shree Nava Adarsha Multiple Campus was established in 2006 at Deurali in Palpa District.

India has already completed 448 HICDPs in Nepal, of which 41 are in Province 5, including 7 in Palpa District. 9 Government of India funded projects are under various stages of completion/implementation in Province-5 including one in Palpa District. In addition to the above, the Embassy of India has gifted 12 ambulances and 2 buses to various health posts, NGOs and educational institutes in Palpa District.

The newly built infrastructures are expected to boost the learning environment of students. The government of India is pleased to be associated with the project which complements the effort of the Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

54th Annual Meeting Of The ADB Board Of Governors 3-5 May 2021
Apr 23, 2021
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham Leads Global Vaccination Drive During World Immunization Week
Apr 23, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 940 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 23, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2553 New Cases , 410 Recoveries And 5 Deaths
Apr 23, 2021
KOICA Supported IRDP 2nd Phase Kicks Off At KU
Apr 23, 2021

More on National

Earth Day Summit: Biden Sets Tone With Stronger Climate Pledge By Agencies 13 hours, 26 minutes ago
With Surge Of Coronavirus In India, Thousands Of Nepali Migrant Workers Returning From India By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Earth Day 2021: Significant And Importance By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
MELAMCHI COMPLETION Japan’s Pleasure By A Correspondent 1 day, 9 hours ago
EU SUPPORT TO EARTHQUAKE RECOVERY Successful Completion By A Correspondent 2 days, 8 hours ago
DIPLOMACY Foreign Policy Dilemma By Keshab Poudel 3 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

54th Annual Meeting Of The ADB Board Of Governors 3-5 May 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2021
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham Leads Global Vaccination Drive During World Immunization Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 940 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2553 New Cases , 410 Recoveries And 5 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2021
Zydus Drug Virafin Gets DGCI Nod, It Reduces Need For Oxygen Support, Recovery Time By Agencies Apr 23, 2021
KOICA Supported IRDP 2nd Phase Kicks Off At KU By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75