India Builds Three School Buildings In Palpa District.

Karun Bansal, First Secretary (DP&R) of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, District Coordination Committee, Palpa and School Management Committee and local representatives virtually inaugurated three newly constructed school buildings in the Palpa district.

Those buildings include Shree Rambha Higher Secondary School, Shree Laxmi Higher Secondary School and Shree Nava Adarsha Multiple Campus respectively.

Shree Rambha Higher Secondary School was established in 1952 at Tahun VDC in Palpa district as a Secondary School and subsequently upgraded as Higher Secondary level School in 2002. Shree Laxmi Higher Secondary School was established in 1963 at Tansen- 5, Bandipokhara in Palpa District as primary school and subsequently upgraded as Higher Secondary School in 2008. Shree Nava Adarsha Multiple Campus was established in 2006 at Deurali in Palpa District.

India has already completed 448 HICDPs in Nepal, of which 41 are in Province 5, including 7 in Palpa District. 9 Government of India funded projects are under various stages of completion/implementation in Province-5 including one in Palpa District. In addition to the above, the Embassy of India has gifted 12 ambulances and 2 buses to various health posts, NGOs and educational institutes in Palpa District.

The newly built infrastructures are expected to boost the learning environment of students. The government of India is pleased to be associated with the project which complements the effort of the Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education.