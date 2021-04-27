HBL And Union Pay International Signed An Agreement

Himalayan Bank Limited and Union Pay International (UPI) has entered a partnership to issue “HBL SCT UnionPay Debit Card” in Nepal to facilitate Nepalese students, travelers and businessmen to traveling to India. UPI is very pleased to see that, as a shareholder of SCT, the Bank has begun to issue Union Pay Debit Cards through SCT to more locals of Nepal. Further, UPI hopes to strengthen cooperation with the Bank in contactless POS acceptance, QR code and e-wallet business in near future.

The cards issued by HBL will be able to conduct transactions on all UnionPay networks in Nepal and India. At present, almost all the ATM and POS terminals in Nepal accept UnionPay cards and 95% ATM and 75% POS merchants in India can accept UnionPay cards.

Himalayan Bank Limited is one of the top bank in Nepalese Banking Industry. It is the only bank having the largest card acceptance in Nepal which includes various world renowned card Brands such as American Express, JCB, MasterCard, UnionPay, Visa and soon to accept Diners and Discover. HBL has been providing the largest options to its cardholders in case of issuance of the Debit, Credit and Pre-paid card.

Himalayan Bank is the strategic partner of UPI in Nepal, two parties have been cooperating well since 2010, and Himalayan Bank is the first bank to issue UnionPay card in 2014 in Nepal. SCT is the largest local UnionPay card issuing institution, both parties launch e-wallet product Qpay in 2018, which provide UnionPay mobile payment service to the local Union Pay cardholders. Himalayan Bank and SCT greatly supports UPI’s localization strategy and serve the economic and commercial exchanges between China and Nepal.