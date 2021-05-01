COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5763 New Cases , 1287 Recoveries And 19 Deaths

May 1, 2021, 5:03 p.m.

With 5763 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 328893.

In 14968 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, 5763 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2," informed the Health Ministry in its daily update.

Likewise, out of 566 antigen tests done in the 24 hours, the virus infection was detected in 60 people. The Ministry said that 1287 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 282382. The recovery rate is 85.86 percent.

There were 19 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3298. Of the active patients, 401 are admitted to the ICU and 110 are under treatment with ventilator facility.

Out of total infected 43213, 3110 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation and 40103 staying in home isolation. Likewise, 55 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

