Nepal Has Started The Import Of Electricity From India On Saturday In New Rate

Nepal Has Started The Import Of Electricity From India On Saturday In New Rate

May 2, 2021, 11:58 a.m.

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has started to import 200 to 250 MW of electricity in the energy exchange market of India through Dhalkebar-Mujaffarpur from Saturday (May 1) midnight.

“Following this, Nepal is the first country in South Asia to enter the Energy Exchange market in India,” said NEA MD Hitendra Dev Shakya. He said that NEA is able to enter the Indian market just after getting permission due to well prepared before.

MD Shakya said that NEA will pay IC Rs.3.81 per unit including all the charges. The current import price is ICRS. 0.37 than earlier import adding that this saved Rs3.48 Million.

construction_of_nepal-mcc_compact_transmission_lines_set_to_begin_from_2019_55366.jpg

He said that the process for purchasing electricity for other days has already started. NEA is paying Rs.4.18 per unit for the electricity imported from Dhalkebar-Mujafarpur Cross Border Transmission line. NEA has been importing the highest volume of electricity from this cross-transmission line.

NEA and NPTC have an agreement to import up to 250 MW from July-November,300 MW December-April and 250 MW from May June through Dhalkebar-Mujaffarpur Cross Border Transmission line. The PPA is expiring on 30 June 2021.

“For the importing of electricity from Indian Exchange market, NEA will deal with NVVN. NVVN will send the transaction detail every day before 6 PM to NEA and NEA will clear the bill five days after NDVN claims,” said MD Shakya.

NEA is planning to export the surplus electricity generated by 456 MW Upper Tamakoshi following its completion in the coming year. “ Since Nepal is a part of the Indian energy exchange market and has entered the market, it will make it easier for export as well,” said MD Shakya.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 3595 COVID-19 Cases
May 02, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7211 New Cases , 1612 Recoveries And 27 Deaths
May 02, 2021
Nepal Establishes Diplomatic Relations With Dominica
May 02, 2021
Weather Forecast For May 2; Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions
May 02, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2495 COVID-19 Cases
May 01, 2021

More on Economy

Upper Tamakoshi Set To Generate Power From May 24 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Nepal’s GDP is Anticipated To Grow By 3.1% In Fiscal Year: ADB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
NIBL ACE Capital Received Enthusiastic Response By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
NIBL And Digital Wallet Corp Signed Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
HBL And Union Pay International Signed An Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Upper Trishuli 3 B: Construction Work Resumed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 3595 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7211 New Cases , 1612 Recoveries And 27 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2021
Nepal Establishes Diplomatic Relations With Dominica By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2021
Labor Day 2021 For Safety And Health: By Shanker Man Singh May 02, 2021
Foundation Stone For Solar Mini-Grid Laid At Hilsa By Agencies May 02, 2021
WHO Approves Moderna Vaccine, Decision On Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac Next Week By Agencies May 02, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75