PM OLI Testing Strength

With the announcement of President Bidhya Devi Bhandari summoned a special session of the House of Representatives on May 10, the country’s politics is taking a new turn.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the President, it was stated that the parliamentary meeting has been called at 1:00 pm on May 10 pursuant to Article 100 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal.

In the parliament, the opposition has 125 with Nepali Congress, 61(2 Under Suspension), Maoist Center 49 and Upendra-Baburam Faction 17. If the Nepal-led faction backs Oli, the government will secure the majority in 275 Members House of Representatives.

With 121 on its own, the PM-led UML government can easily secure the 138 with the support of the Rajendra-Mahato-Mahanta Thakur faction support. Whatever the outcome, the country enters into a major political turmoil with no predictable political course.

After his quick consultation with President Bhandari, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had recommended her to summon the House session.

As the country has been passing through a major health crisis caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic, Nepal's political atmosphere has yet again returned to its imminent unstable form as the political future of the nation hangs in the balance with the looming uncertainty of the ruling government maintaining power.

The Prime Minister's decision comes at a time when the whole nation is grappling with the effects of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, and on the day that Nepal saw a record-high number of daily reported infections.

For the same, the government has decided to call the monsoon session of the House of Representatives on May 10. His decision comes amid the current chaotic state of political affairs in the country that emerged since the Prime Minister's move to dissolve the House of Representatives in December last year.

In recent times, ruling CPN-UML's 'by default' coalition partner CPN-Maoist Centre has been talking of withdrawing support to the government while failing to take a decision on the same.

On the other hand, the main opposition party Nepali Congress has been engaging in dialogues with various political parties in a bid to file a no-trust motion against the Oli government and to form a government under its leadership.

As political parties are in the process of negotiations with each other, it is almost uncertain what political course will take. However, CPN-UML-led Oli will be in a key position to guide the political course.

Members in HoR

CPN-UML 121

Nepali Congress 61

Maoist Center – 49

People’s Socialist Party Nepal 34

Independent 4

Vacant 4