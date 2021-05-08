China's Sinopharm Offers 'Substantial Support' For COVAX: WHO

China's Sinopharm Offers 'Substantial Support' For COVAX: WHO

May 8, 2021, 9:57 a.m.

China’s Sinopharm state company has offered substantial support for the COVAX programme to provide COVID-19 vaccines mainly to poor countries, a WHO official said on Friday after the global health body gave emergency approval to Sinopharm’s vaccine.

Senior WHO adviser Bruce Aylward said it would be up to Sinopharm to say how many doses of its vaccine it can provide to the programme, but added: “They are looking at trying to provide substantial support, make substantial doses available while at the same time of course trying to serve China’s population.”

Reuters logo.png

REUTERS

Nepal Appeals For COVID-19 Vaccines As Cases Rise
May 04, 2021
Situation In India 'Beyond Heartbreaking': WHO Chief
Apr 27, 2021
AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses In U.S. Should Go To Hard-hit Countries: Business Group
Apr 24, 2021
China Willing To Help India In COVID-19 Fight
Apr 23, 2021
India's Covaxin Shot 78% Effective Against Coronavirus, Say Developers
Apr 22, 2021

More on Health

China's Sinopharm Vaccine Approved By WHO For Global Use By Agencies 6 hours, 25 minutes ago
Weather Forecast For May 8 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 32 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 4106 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 14 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9023 Cases , 2905 Recoveries And 50 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 20 minutes ago
MoHP Is Making Its Best Efforts To Admit All Serious Patients By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
India Sees New COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Record In Second Wave By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Airlines To Send Its A330 Aircraft To China To Bring Medical Equipment By Agencies May 08, 2021
Dordikhola To Generate 27 MW Electricity From Mid-July By Agencies May 08, 2021
National Lockdown Almost Inevitable’: Rahul Writes To Modi Again By Agencies May 08, 2021
Nepal Refutes Claims Of COVID-19 Cases at Mount Everest By Agencies May 08, 2021
Kami Rita Sherpa Scaled Mt. Everest 25 Times Setting A New Record By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 07, 2021
Chinese Anti-epidemic Supplies To Be Sent To Nepal: Spokesperson By Xinhua May 07, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75