COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7316 New Cases, 6648 Recoveries And 145 Deaths

With 7316 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 455,020.

In 19,539 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 7,316 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson at the Health Ministry in the regular press briefing.

Likewise, out of 344 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 52 people.

Currently, there are 110,263 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 7,808 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 102,455 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 701 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 1,313 are admitted to the ICU, and 380 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 6,648 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 339,756 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 74.06 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday added 145 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 5,001.