US To Donate Covid Vaccines Overseas: Biden

May 18, 2021, 7:41 a.m.

US President Joe Biden says the United States will donate at least 20 million doses of US-authorized coronavirus vaccines to other countries.

Biden announced at a news conference on Monday that vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson will be made available to other countries by the end of June.

The additional supply will be added to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that the US previously announced would be donated once it has received emergency use approval within the US.

Biden said 80 million doses are "more vaccines than any country has actually shared to date."

He stressed that the US is planning to donate more than Russia and China.

He also said, "democracies will lead the world out of the pandemic."

The US has secured a large supply of coronavirus vaccine for its citizens, with 47 percent of its population having received at least one dose.

There have been growing calls domestically and from overseas for the US to share its stockpile with other countries.

Source: NHK

Agencies

