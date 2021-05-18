Weather Forecasting For May 18 Across Nepal

There is a generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and the hilly regions of the country.

