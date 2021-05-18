Weather Forecasting For May 18 Across Nepal

May 18, 2021, 7:14 a.m.

There is a generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and the hilly regions of the country.

The COVAX Facility Will Deliver Its 65 Millionth Vaccine Dose This Week
May 17, 2021
Chaudhary Foundation Announces To Construct Oxygen Plants In Bir Hospital, Dhangarhi And Surkhet Hospitals
May 17, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3098 COVID-19 Cases
May 17, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9198 New Cases, 5767 Recoveries And 214 Deaths
May 17, 2021
Weather Forecast For May 17: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal
May 17, 2021

