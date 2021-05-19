5.8 -Magnitude Earthquake Hits Lamjung

5.8 -Magnitude Earthquake Hits Lamjung

May 19, 2021, 7:32 a.m.

An earthquake of measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 5.42 am this morning .

According to National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center its eypicenter was Lamjung district. There is no immidate report of any damage and casualty.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

