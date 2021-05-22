House Of Representatives Dissolved, Mid-Term Election On November 12, 19

President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Friday dissolved the House of Representatives (HoR) of the Federal Parliament on the recommendation of the government.

The House has dissolved again in less than three months after it was reinstated by the Supreme Court on February 23.

The President also fixed dates for the snap polls- November 12 and November 19-to receive a fresh mandate from people for the formation of the new HoR, informed the Office of the President by issuing a press statement early morning on Saturday.

The Office of the President stated that the decision to this effect was taken in line with Article 76 (7) of the Constitution of Nepal, 2072.

An emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers held Friday night had recommended the President to dissolve the House.

Article 76 (7) has provisioned that the President can dissolve the House on the recommendation of the Prime Minister and fix the date of election only in case the newly appointed Prime Minister fails to obtain the vote of confidence or the Prime Minister cannot be appointed.