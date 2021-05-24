Sufficient Vaccine Will Be Available In Near Future: PM Oli

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that said the government had taken initiative to bring in vaccines from neighbouring countries such as China and India and other friendly countries like the UK, Russia and the USA.

He said as the process to bring in vaccine was going on, there would be sufficient vaccine available in the near future. PM Oli said the government was entirely focused on controlling COVID-19.

At a press meet orgainsed by Press Chautrai Nepal at Baluwatar on Sunday, the Prime Minister said that the government was working to prevent spread of virus as far as possible, ensure treatment of the infected and arrange for vaccine against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Oli said problems related to oxygen cylinder, ventilators were almost solved and that the government had mobilised all its power to save the lives of the people.

He said that Nepal was the second country after India which started vaccinating people against COVID-19 in the whole of South Asia.

The Prime Minister urged all to be patience as the government was also partnering with the private sector to control COVID-19

He appealed to all to get united in the fight against COVID-19. He said even the rich countries were hit hard by the pandemic and that Nepal had also faced the problem.