Severe Cyclone Yaas To Affect Weather System In Nepal In Coming Few Days

As Yaas intensified late on Monday night and is set to strengthen into 'Very Severe Cyclone' by Tuesday afternoon as it traverses north-westwards and advances towards the north Odisha - West Bengal coast by Wednesday morning, Meteorological Forecasting Division has issued warning to remain alert for next few days.

The Department in its statement alerted the people to take pre-cautions of possibility of heavy rains.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Yaas, formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal, has intensified into a ‘Severe Cyclone’ category (wind speed – 100 to 110 kms/ hr).

Yaas intensified late on Monday night and is set to strengthen into ‘Very Severe Cyclone‘ by Tuesday afternoon as it traverses north-westwards and advances towards the north Odisha – West Bengal coast by Wednesday morning.

According to the latest available cyclone position at 5 am on Tuesday, Yaas moved at a speed of 9 kms / hr overnight and lay 360 kms south-south-east of Paradip, 460 kms south-southeast of Balasore, 450 kms south-southeast of Digha and 480 kms south-southeast of Khepupara in Bangladesh.

On Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rainfall (64mm to 124mm) is expected over the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh

On Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rainfall (64mm to 124mm) is expected over the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh along with Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts of Odisha. Heavy rain is also expected over Ganjam, Dhenkanal and Mayurbhanj districts on Tuesday.

Over West Bengal, heavy to very heavy rain is forecast over South 24 Parganas and Medinipur districts and heavy rain likely over North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly districts on Tuesday.

With input from The Indian Express