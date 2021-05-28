Heavy Rain Fall Likely At Some Places of Eastern, Central And Western Nepal

Heavy Rain Fall Likely At Some Places of Eastern, Central And Western Nepal

May 28, 2021, 6:08 a.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at some places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at some places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

