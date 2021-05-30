Airlift Lands in Kathmandu With Emergency Medical Support

Airlift Lands in Kathmandu With Emergency Medical Support

May 30, 2021, 7:34 a.m.

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief has delivered 330 shipments of requested medical aid to 47 U.S. states and territories and 16 countries worldwide.

A 25-ton shipment of medical aid for Nepal landed in Kathmandu today with 860 Direct Relief-purchased oxygen concentrators to help the country as it faces a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The charter to Nepal followed two airlifts to India this month, which contained more than 2 million masks, several thousand oxygen concentrators.

Direct Relief is also working to prepare hurricane-prone regions for the 2021 hurricane season, which officially starts June 1.

Ambassador Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada thanks and lauds Direct Relief and Community Partnership International of the US for sending essential medical supplies to Nepal to fight the recent COVID-19 surge: A humanitarian medical relief flight from Direct Relief landed in Kathmandu on May 28, 2021.

