Thailand Provides Medical Supply To Nepal

May 30, 2021, 5:04 p.m.

A special aircraft from Thailand, carrying emergency medical supplies, arrived in Kathmandu Today.

The shipment consisting of surgical masks, PPE set, face shield, rapid antigen test, and fingertip pulse oximeter among others, was handed over to the Minister for Health and Population Hridayesh Tripathi by the Ambassador of Thailand to Nepal Vosita Vorasaph, amidst a brief ceremony held at the Tribhuvan International Airport today.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Minister for Education, Science and Technology Krishna Gopal Shrestha were also present on the occasion.

The equipment were provided by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn PhraVajiraklaochaoyuhua, Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana and Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradevyavati of Thailand to support the Government of Nepal in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, arrived Kathmandu this morning.

Thailand medical support to Nepal.jpg

The Government of Nepal is grateful to Their Majesties the King and Queen and Her Royal Highness the Princess as well as to the people of Thailand for their support which is a testimony to the long-standing friendship between Nepal and Thailand.

