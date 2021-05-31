India Posts Lowest Daily Rise In COVID-19 Cases In 45-Days

May 31, 2021, 7 a.m.

India recorded 1,65,553 new Covid-19 cases and 3,460 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The total cases in India now stand at 2,78,94,800 while the death toll has reached 3,25,972. There are 21,14,508 active coronavirus cases while as many as 2,54,54,320 people have recovered from the disease.

A total of 21,20,66,614 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, the health ministry said. The death toll in the last 24 hours is the lowest in over three weeks. Out of which, Maharashtra reported 846 deaths, while Karnataka had 492 fatalities.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 169 million, with more than 3.5 million deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Chinese mainland recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, all from overseas.

Japan on Friday extended the state of COVID-19 emergency in nine prefectures by three weeks to June 20.

India on Friday reported 186,364 new cases, the lowest daily tally in over one and a half months.

Agencies

