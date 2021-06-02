Weather Analysis And Forecasting For June 2 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 along with hilly region of the rest of the Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 , hilly region of rest of the Province and at one of two place of terai regions of rest of the Country.

