Weather Analysis And Forecasting For June 2 Across Nepal

June 2, 2021, 6:42 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 along with hilly region of the rest of the Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 , hilly region of rest of the Province and at one of two place of terai regions of rest of the Country.

