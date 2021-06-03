Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 3 Across Nepal

June 3, 2021, 6:29 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 along with hilly region of the rest of the Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and hilly regions of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

