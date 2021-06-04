Nepal Gives Approval For CoronaVac, COVID-19 Vaccine Produced By China's Sinovac, For Use In Nepal

The Department of Drug Administration (DDA) granted the approval for the use of CoronaVac, a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by Sinovac life sciences company limited, in Nepal.
The DDA has already given permission for the use of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine (commonly understood as Vero Cell in Nepal), another Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, produced by Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd, subsidiary of China National Biotec Group (CNBG).
China has provided 1.8 million doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine as grant assistance to Nepal.
World Health Organisation (WHO) has listed both the COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, giving the green light for these vaccines to be rolled out globally.
