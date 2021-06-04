South Korea Supports RT-PCR (complete sets) Test Kits To Nepal Worth USD 200,000

The Government of the Republic of Korea granted complete sets of RT-PCR test kits worth USD 200,000 through Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on June 4, 2021. This will enable the Ministry to carry out 17,760 PCR tests.

Ambassador Park Chong-suk handed over the kits to Dr. Roshan Pokhrel, Chief Specialist, Health Coordination Division, Ministry of Health and Population in Tribhuvan International Airport.

The supported PCR test kits are complete sets, composed of three different types of kits required for collection, transfer and stable diagnosis of Covid-19.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Roshan Pokhrel expressed gratitude to the Korean Government for extending continuously helping hands to Nepal during the time of the pandemic.

During the handover of the event, Park Chong-suk, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal expressed that “this assistance will support the Government of Nepal to conduct mass testing of the citizens of Nepal to control widespread of the second wave of COVID 19”.)

In order to support the Nepal government in its fight against the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic, KOICA will continuously put its efforts to support the Government of Nepal, added Mr. Sunghoon Ko, Country Director, KOICA.

In addition, KOICA has procured 378 pieces of an oxygen concentrator for the Ministry of Health and Population and it is scheduled to be delivered by July/August. The support would help in saving the lives of seriously infected people.

The Korean government has been contributing to support Nepal’s efforts to combat COVID-19pandemic. In2020, the Korean government provided more than 40 thousand complete sets of RT-PCR test kits to the MoHP and, KOICA, in particular, supported PPE, gloves, masks, sanitizers, etc. worth USD 75,000 to various hospitals.

Korea has always extended its support to Nepal during its tough times be it disaster like earthquake and floods or pandemic. Korea has been gradually increasing its grant assistance to Nepal over the years.

