Kathmandu Valley Logs 1037 COVID-19 Cases

June 5, 2021, 6:21 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1037 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 11471 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1037 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 1037 cases, Kathmandu districts records 823 cases in Kathmandu and 141 in Lalitpur and 73 in Bhaktapur.

With 3540 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 585100.

