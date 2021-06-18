Ireland And Denmark Extend Support To Nepal To Fight COVID Pandemic

A large consignment of medical equipment and supplies from Ireland arrived early Friday morning to support Nepal fight the second wave of the pandemic through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. A day earlier on 17 June, Denmark dispatched its first consignment, followed by a second consignment arriving on Saturday, 19 June.

Ireland and Denmark are among 12 EU Member States responding to Nepal’s appeal for assistance to deal with the pandemic threat that has had a terrible toll on the Nepali population in the past months.

“It is important that we stand with the people of Nepal in their moment of need. The Irish Aid programme, managed in my Department, is supporting the delivery costs of the donation, which has come from the Health Service and others, including the Nepal Ireland Society.” said Simon Coveney Foreign Minister of Ireland.

The Danish Ambassador to Nepal, Freddy Svane states: “As foreign contributions are coming into Nepal for the relief of the COVID-crisis, it is a great pleasure to see the delivery of medical equipment provided by the Danish Govt. arriving in Kathmandu today. We stand with the people of Nepal through these difficult and testing times. Friendship matters.”

The EU and its Member States have been working hand in hand in the spirit of Team Europe to assist Nepal curb the rate of COVID infections and head gradually towards a phase of recovery and reconstruction of its social and economic sectors.

The relief equipment donated by Denmark consists of ventilators, nasal oxygen cannulas, visors, isolation gowns, FFP2 masks (See details below). Similarly, the equipment donated by Ireland comprises of oxygen concentrators, BPAP airflow machines, ventilators, pulse oximeters, respiratory monitors, defibrillators, thermometers, oxygen regulators, air regulators, protective coveralls, face shields and surgical masks to prevent the spread of the pandemic (see details below)

Following an appeal for assistance from the Nepal Government, the EU Member States that have extended their support so far include Spain, Finland, France, Belgium, Germany, Slovenia, Austria, Malta, Denmark & Ireland with more emergency supplies from Italy and Lithuania expected soon.

Representative of the Honorary Consul to Ireland, Ms. Madalasha Shrestha and the Honorary Consul to Denmark, Mr. Hari Dharel joined by the EU Ambassador to Nepal, H.E. Nona Deprez handed over the equipment to the honourable Minister of Health and Population (MoHP), Mr. Sher Bahadur Tamang at the Tribhuvan International Airport this morning. In a true Team Europe spirit, the Ambassadors of Germany and France also participated in the ceremony.

“The EU is working closely with other development partners and the MOHP to ensure that urgent medical supplies reach the hospitals and health care centres in different parts of the country. The recording of the quantity of supplies entering the country and quantities moving out from the Humanitarian Staging Areas in Sinamangal, is done in the e Logistic Management Information System (eLIMS) of the MOHOP. At the ground level, we have been seeking the help of our project partners to monitor the use of the equipment and supplies,” EU Ambassador Deprez said.

Details of the medical equipment and supplies provided by Ireland:

Oxygen Concentrators: 72

BPAP Air Flow Machines: 12

Ventilators: 44

Pulse Oximeters: 400

Respiratory Monitors: 50

Defibrillators: 50

Thermometers: 100

Oxygen Regulators: 728

Air Regulators: 398

Protective Coveralls: 99750

Face Shields: 201600

Surgical Masks: 1008000

Details of the medical equipment and supplies provided by Denmark

Ventilators: 26

Nasal Oxygen Cannulas: 50

Visors: 96000

Isolation Gowns: 96000

FFP2 Masks: 96000