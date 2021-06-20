Flood Risk In Tamakoshi Averted

Flood Risk In Tamakoshi Averted

June 20, 2021, 1:39 p.m.

Following opening a small hole to release the accumulated water, the risk of flooding in the Tamakoshi River has been averted for now.

Assistant Chief District Officer of Dolakha Badri Prasad Tiwari said, "After a team from China released the water flow in Rongshi Stream in Tibet, which was obstructed due to landslides, the risk of flood in the settlements along Tamakoshi River has been prevented for now."

The flow of water had obstructed Rongshi and an artificial lake was formed after a landslide hit the Rongshiya City area in Tingri County, China.

Assistant CDO Tiwari said, "Currently, the flow of water is under in Ronsghi is under control. Likewise, the flow of water in Tamakoshi River has also decreased."

200686582_4108679659217709_5820826694061452661_n.jpg

"Last night, the Tamakoshi was flowing in 260 cubic meters per second, which is normal," he added.

He further informed that the water level in the river was 197/8 on Sunday morning at 5:30 am.

Dolkha District Administrations Alerted People Living Along with Tamakosi River Possible Flood

With the information from Chinese authorities, Dolakha District Administrator issued a notice late last night alerting the people living on both sides of the Tamakosi river to move safe place and take precautionary measures against possible floods.

At a time when Upper Tamakoshi River is in the final stage of testing, commissioning and generation phase, it will likely affect the schedule.

“The Tama Kosi river may have been blocked by a landslide up in Tibet (around Rongxia town of Tingri country) which can lead to an outburst flood affecting the downstream region in Nepal,” said the notice.

Following heavy damage in Melamchi, Dolakha District Administration takes a precautionary measure not to repeat as in Melamchi valley.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

SC Issues Interim Order To Halt Export Of Aggregate To India
Jun 20, 2021
Iran Likely To Shift To Harder Stance Under Raisi
Jun 20, 2021
Messi Shine, Argentina Beats Uruguay At The Copa America
Jun 20, 2021
Euro 2020: Spain 1-1 Poland
Jun 20, 2021
Germany Stun Portugal In Euro 2020 Cracker
Jun 20, 2021

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

Dolkha District Administrations Alerted People Living Along Tamakosi River Possible Flood By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Nepali Army's Helicopters Rescued Flood Survivors In Manang By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Fifteen Died, 25 Has Gone Missing And Hundreds Displaced In The Flood By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Two Chinese And One Indian National Die In Sindhupalchok Floods By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
11 Killed And Dozens Are Missing In Manang By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
Three Killed, 11 Go Missing In Flood, Landslide Incidents Across Country By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

MIGRATION TO INDIA: March To Survival By A Correspondent Jun 20, 2021
NC Leader Deuba Announces His Candidature For Party President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2021
SC Issues Interim Order To Halt Export Of Aggregate To India By Agencies Jun 20, 2021
Iran Likely To Shift To Harder Stance Under Raisi By Agencies Jun 20, 2021
Messi Shine, Argentina Beats Uruguay At The Copa America By Agencies Jun 20, 2021
Euro 2020: Spain 1-1 Poland By Agencies Jun 20, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75