Nepal Stress The Need For Unity And Global Cooperation To Defeat COVID-19

Bishnu Prasad Paudel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance led the Nepali delegation to the Asia and Pacific High-Level Conference on Belt and Road Cooperation held virtually this evening. The theme of the conference was “Promoting Cooperation on Combating the Pandemic for Sustainable Recovery”.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, in his address to the Conference, emphasized on global cooperation, unity and solidarity in defeating COVID-19. Highlighting disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the LDCs and poorer segment of society, he stressed on the need to give due priority to those countries in vaccine cooperation as well as on post-pandemic recovery.

BRI partner countries from South Asia, South East Asia, the Oceania, Central Asia, West Asia and Latin America as well as international organizations attended the virtual Conference. The Conference launched the twin initiatives for Belt and Road Partnership on COVID-19 Vaccines Cooperation and on Green Development.