Nepal Stress The Need For Unity And Global Cooperation To Defeat COVID-19

Nepal Stress The Need For Unity And Global Cooperation To Defeat COVID-19

June 24, 2021, 5:16 p.m.

Bishnu Prasad Paudel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance led the Nepali delegation to the Asia and Pacific High-Level Conference on Belt and Road Cooperation held virtually this evening. The theme of the conference was “Promoting Cooperation on Combating the Pandemic for Sustainable Recovery”.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, in his address to the Conference, emphasized on global cooperation, unity and solidarity in defeating COVID-19. Highlighting disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the LDCs and poorer segment of society, he stressed on the need to give due priority to those countries in vaccine cooperation as well as on post-pandemic recovery.

BRI partner countries from South Asia, South East Asia, the Oceania, Central Asia, West Asia and Latin America as well as international organizations attended the virtual Conference. The Conference launched the twin initiatives for Belt and Road Partnership on COVID-19 Vaccines Cooperation and on Green Development.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 335 COVID-19 Cases
Jun 24, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1577 New Cases, 2518 Recoveries And 24 Deaths
Jun 24, 2021
Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 24 Across Nepal
Jun 24, 2021
Canada Supports Tele-Medicine Services for COVID-19 Patients in Rural Nepal
Jun 23, 2021
Toastmasters In Nepal Celebrates Virtual Citation 2021
Jun 23, 2021

More on Economy

TANAHU HYDROPOWER Another Breakthrough By A Correspondent 3 days, 18 hours ago
NBA Decides to Operate BfIs Throughout Business Hours From 21 June By Agencies 6 days, 8 hours ago
The World Bank Approves $150 Million To Support Nepal’s Pandemic Response And Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Petroleum Tanker Drivers Stopped Work Demanding Vaccination Against Covid-19 By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
Nepal’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Decrease By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
Sunil Kumar Dhungel Appointed As A Chief Executive Officer of Sanjen Jalvidhyut Company By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 335 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1577 New Cases, 2518 Recoveries And 24 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2021
Applications of Drones in DRR: Prospects and Challenges in Nepal By Uttam Pudasaini, Dr. Suman Kumar Karna, Biplav Pageni and Suraj Gautam Jun 24, 2021
Melamchi Water Supply Board Started TheWork To Open The Road By Agencies Jun 24, 2021
Marsyangdi River Again Gets Blocked By Agencies Jun 24, 2021
After A Week, Maharashtra Reports More Than 10,000 Fresh Cases In A Day By Agencies Jun 24, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75