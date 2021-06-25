Florida Beachfront Condo Collapses

June 25, 2021, 7:07 a.m.

Rescue crews worked into the night after a condo building near Miami, Florida collapsed. They found one person dead. They have not been able to account for more than 90 others.

The building in the town of Surfside is 12 stories tall. Authorities believe most residents were asleep when part of the building collapsed on Thursday at about 01:30 AM.

Crews rescued 35 people who were trapped inside the building. They pulled two others from the rubble, alive.

Construction workers had been fixing the roof of the condo. But investigators do not know whether that contributed to the collapse.

Source: NHK

