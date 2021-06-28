Kathmandu Valley Logs 514 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 514 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6648 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 514 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 514 cases, Kathmandu districts records 355 cases, 112 in Lalitpur and 47 in Bhaktapur.

With 1509 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 635188

.