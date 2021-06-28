Kathmandu Valley Will Likely To Extend Prohibitory Period With Additional Relaxation

Kathmandu Valley Will Likely To Extend Prohibitory Period With Additional Relaxation

June 28, 2021, 8:20 a.m.

The Chief District Officers of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur will convene a meeting today evening to discuss the another extension with additional easing of restrictions that were clamped in a bid to address the Covid-crisis in the valley reports The Himalayan Times.

The administration authorities of Kathmandu valley are holding discussions to further prolong the ongoing Covid-19 prohibitory orders, as the pre-extended lockdown period expires on Monday.

Last week, officials had decided to significantly relax the lockdown allowing private vehicles to ply the roads based on the odd-even basis while also granting permit to let several shops, that were earlier not allowed to operate, run by designating alternative days for running different stores.

Agencies

