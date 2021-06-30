COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1889 New Cases, 3597 Recoveries And 41 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1889 New Cases, 3597 Recoveries And 41 Deaths

June 30, 2021, 5:59 p.m.

With 1889 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 638805.

The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 7187 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1889 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 3481antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 1003 people.

Currently, there are 33561 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3017 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 30544 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 338 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 627 are admitted to the ICU, and 175 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 3597 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 596132 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 93.3 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population added 41 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked 9112.

