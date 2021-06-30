Kathmandu Valley Logs 572 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 572 COVID-19 Cases

June 30, 2021, 6:05 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 572 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7187 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 572 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 572 cases, Kathmandu districts records 436 cases, 89 in Lalitpur and 47 in Bhaktapur.

With 1889 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 638805.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1889 New Cases, 3597 Recoveries And 41 Deaths
Jun 30, 2021
Nepal Establish Diplomatic Relations With Sierra Leone
Jun 30, 2021
Light To Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Easter, Western And Central Parts Of Nepal
Jun 30, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 456 COVID-19 Cases
Jun 29, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1728 New Cases, 4348 Recoveries And 20 Deaths
Jun 29, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1889 New Cases, 3597 Recoveries And 41 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 456 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1728 New Cases, 4348 Recoveries And 20 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Canada Hands Over Additional COVID-19 Relief Material to Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 514 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1509 New Cases, 3853 Recoveries And 42 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Coping With The "Wickedness" Of The Climate Problem By Dipak Gyawali Jun 30, 2021
Nepal Establish Diplomatic Relations With Sierra Leone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 30, 2021
As National Paddy Day Marked,75 Percent Plantation Complete By Agencies Jun 30, 2021
India Recorded 37566, The Lowest Single Day Spike Since March 17 By Agencies Jun 30, 2021
China Tightens Grip On Hong Kong With Security Law By Agencies Jun 30, 2021
England Silence Critics With Deserved Win Over Germany, Ukraine Defeats Sweden By 2-1 By Agencies Jun 30, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75