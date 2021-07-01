Qatar Airways To Launch New Route To Lusaka And Harare From 6 August

New service will be operated by the airline’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner and offer seamless connectivity via the Best Airport in the Middle East to destinations in Asia, Europe and North America

July 1, 2021, 7:57 p.m.

DOHA, Qatar — Zambia and Zimbabwe are being added to Qatar Airways expanding list of destinations in Africa from early August, bringing its award-winning service to two important southern African destinations.

The new service to Lusaka and onwards to Harare is scheduled to be operated with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. It will connect passengers in Zambia and Zimbabwe with Qatar Airways’ global network of more than 140 destinations. With the addition of these two new routes the carrier will operate over 100 weekly flights to 27 destinations in Africa.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said: “Africa continues to be an area of strong growth for Qatar Airways and launching this service will support the development of the economy and tourism sector in both countries.

“Not only do we continue to rebuild our network after the pandemic, but we are actively expanding it with the addition of these two key destinations. These are the fifth and sixth new destinations in Africa added to our network since the start of the pandemic, taking our total new destinations added across the globe to 10.”

The launch of Lusaka and Harare also supports increased demand for trade between Zambia and Zimbabwe and destinations on the Qatar Airways network such as London, Frankfurt and New York and from multiple points in China. With a total of 30 tonnes of cargo capacity on the aircraft per flight, Qatar Airways Cargo will play a key role in facilitating key exports from Zambia and Zimbabwe.

As travellers return to the skies with Qatar Airways, they can take comfort knowing that they are travelling with the only airline in the world that has, together with its state-of-the-art global hub Hamad International Airport, achieved four 5-Star Skytrax ratings – including the prestigious 5-Star Airline Rating, 5-Star Airport Rating, 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating and 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating.

These achievements highlight Qatar Airways’ commitment to providing our passengers with an industry-leading experience at every point of their journey, including the highest possible level of health and safety standards that safeguard the wellbeing of our passengers both on the ground and in the air. For full details of all the measures that have been implemented onboard and in HIA, please visit www.qatarairways.com/safety.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Airline’ by the 2019 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. It was also named ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, ‘World’s Best Business Class’, and ‘Best Business Class Seat’, in recognition of its ground-breaking Business Class experience, Qsuite. Qsuite is available on flights to more than 40 destinations including Casablanca, New York, Paris and Singapore.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 419 COVID-19 Cases
Jul 01, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1851 New Cases, 4017 Recoveries And 41 Deaths
Jul 01, 2021
The U.S. Government Handed Over Four Rescue Boats To Nepal Army
Jul 01, 2021
ADB Releases New Report Focused On Building Disaster Resilience In Asia And The Pacific
Jul 01, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 572 COVID-19 Cases
Jun 30, 2021

More on Aviation

All International Flights Suspended From May 6 To Till May 14 By Agencies 1 month, 4 weeks ago
Bad Weather In Kathmandu Valley Affects Hundreds Of Flights By Agencies 3 months ago
Himalaya Airlines And Yeti Airlines Join Hands For Network Integration By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 months ago
Qatar Airways Earns Highest Diamond Standard Status By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 months ago
Qatar Airways And Oman Air Agree on Code-share Expansion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 months ago
Yeti Airlines Resume Flight To Simara By Agencies 8 months, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

India’s Superficial Understanding Of China Will No Longer Do By Vijay Gokhale Jul 01, 2021
India Records 48786 Coronavirus Cases By Agencies Jul 01, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 419 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1851 New Cases, 4017 Recoveries And 41 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2021
The U.S. Government Handed Over Four Rescue Boats To Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2021
Impact Of Project Outcomes By Batu Uprety Jul 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75