Messi Skyrockets To No.1 As Euros Exit Ends Mbappe's Hopes

July 6, 2021, 7:21 a.m.

The awarding of the prize was cancelled in 2020 and the world's best players are again making their cases to claim the coveted individual honour

After being cancelled in 2020, the Ballon d'Or is back, with the great and good of the football world again eyeing the biggest individual honour the game has to offer.

Although the prize will not be handed out until December, performances over the coming weeks will go a long way to deciding who will and won't be in contention to succeed 2019 winner Lionel Messi.

With the European season now well behind us and both Euro 2020 and the Copa America hurtling towards a conclusion, the world's best players are beginning to come to the fore.

Source: Goal.com

Agencies

