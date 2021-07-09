Light To Moderate Is Likely To Occur At Many Places Of Nepal

July 9, 2021, 7:18 a.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at some places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at some places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province.

