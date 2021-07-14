Weather Forecast For July 14 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For July 14 Across Nepal

July 14, 2021, 5:45 a.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1.

