‎ Discover Qatar And Qatar Airways Holidays Introduce Reunion Packages To Doha

With Qatar now open for tourism to fully vaccinated travellers, Discover Qatar, the destination management division of Qatar Airways, has partnered with Qatar Airways Holidays and launched specially curated packages to welcome international travellers visiting friends and family in Qatar for a much-awaited reunion.

As part of the conditions of entry, the State of Qatar has mandated that all tourist arrivals must have a confirmed hotel reservation. To help meet this requirement, Discover Qatar in partnership with Qatar Airways Holidays is offering exclusive deals with significant savings on a range of hotels that will enhance the customer’s family and friends’ experience, helping them make new memories as they reunite in Qatar.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are very proud to be playing our part in the reopening of our country to visitors in the safest way possible and supporting the next step in the development of Qatar’s tourism industry. Surrounded by crystal waters and a unique biodiverse ecosystem, Qatar has so much to offer when it comes to rediscovering nature, stellar architecture and offering a world that is inspired by modernism and traditions alike.

“The city and desert tours will allow our passengers to enjoy every step of their journey with us, and we hope many get to experience Qatar’s renowned hospitality, culture and heritage, and the vibrant city of Doha through Discover Qatar’s exclusive packages.”

The ‘Family and Friends’ packages start at QAR 1,721 per person and are available for a five, seven, or a ten-night stay at leading, luxury hotels in Qatar such as the Hilton Doha, Hilton Salwa Beach Resort, the Ritz-Carton Doha, Mondrian Doha, the Westin Doha Hotel & Spa and Al Messila Resort.

Each package is inclusive of a complimentary daily breakfast, 20 per cent discount on food and beverages at the hotel, and airport transfers. A four-hour ‘Discover Doha’ city tour to the most iconic attractions and landmarks, and an exciting tour through the desert to one of Qatar’s hidden gems - the scenic Inland Sea, are also included. Children under the age of 12 accompanying their families can stay for free with their families. Customers are also able to add exclusive meet and assist offers to their package, to ensure their arrival experience at Hamad International Airport is as comfortable and seamless as possible.

Discover Qatar is also offering guests special offers on its renowned city tours and excursions with incredible savings. Customers can book a tour for two people for the price of one on the ‘Discover Qatari Culture’, ‘Discover the Mangroves of Qatar’, ‘Discover Regional Cuisine’, ‘Discover Souq Waqif’, and the ‘Discover Arabic Coffee Traditions’ tours. Alongside these packages, visitors can also book either of these tours for three people for the price of two including, the ‘Discover Luxury Shopping’ and the ‘Discover the Icons of Qatar’ tours.