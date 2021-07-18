PM Deuba Wins Vote Of Confidence In HoR

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has won the confidence of the reinstated House of Representatives (HoR).

A total of 249 lawmakers present in the parliament, 165 voted in support of Deuba's premiership while 83 votes were cast against him. Similarly, one parliamentarian remained neutral.

Of the 271 HoR members, Deuba needed only 136 votes to win the floor test.

HoR members representing Deuba-led party Nepali Congress, NCP (Maoist Centre), Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal (JSP-N), Madhav Kumar Nepal-led faction of CPN-UML, and Rashtriya Janamorcha Party have provided trust vote to Prime Minister Deuba.

As per Article 76 (6) of the Constitution, Deuba had registered a confidence motion in the Federal Parliament Secretariat via Law Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki on Sunday morning.

On July 12, the Supreme Court had issued a mandamus order to appoint Deuba as the Prime Minister as per Article 76 (5) of the Constitution and had ordered the Office of the President and Federal Parliament Secretariat to make arrangements for Deuba to go for floor test as soon as possible.