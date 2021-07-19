PM Deuba Urges All Political Parties To Work Together For Nation

July 19, 2021, 10:59 a.m.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is set to face a vote of confidence in the reinstated Lower House today.

For this purpose, Prime Minister Deuba has asked for support from the parliamentarians to get the vote of confidence.

While tabling the proposal of vote of confidence, PM Deuba said that saving the people's lives from the COVID-19 pandemic was the first priority of the incumbent government.

He argued to adopt all measures to contain the pandemic.

PM Deuba also said that the COVID-19 pandemic was a major challenge in the country at present.

Similarly, he said that other priorities include safeguarding people's lives, ending unemployment, and forging consensus among the political parties to lead the nation ahead.

PM Deuba also urged all the lawmakers to extend their support to him to ensure democracy, maintain peace and harmony among all.

Source: RSS

Agencies

