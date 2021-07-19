Revenue Collection From Nepal China Border Custom Office Decline

Revenue Collection From Nepal China Border Custom Office Decline

July 19, 2021, 11:02 a.m.

Last fiscal year, revenue collection from the Tatopani Point of Sindhupalchowk, serving as the major transit point between Nepal and China, was too less than the target.

During the fiscal year 2020-21, the revenue of Rs 1.2 billion was collected from the point against the target of Rs 5.47 billion, said Office information officer Ram Chandra Poudel.

The transit point had remained operated just for four months last fiscal year due to the long closure of the Nepal-China Border Bridge following the damages caused by a flood and landslide and the coronavirus pandemic. When the point was open, the import of goods was also less than the target.

Prior to the 2015 Earthquake, revenue of over Rs 15 million used to be raised here daily. It had remained shut for more than five years after the quake. But several incidences of natural disasters have obstructed its full-fledge operation.

Source: RSS

Agencies

Indian PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s Newly-Appointed PM Deuba
Jul 19, 2021
PM Deuba Urges All Political Parties To Work Together For Nation
Jul 19, 2021
England To Lift COVID Restrictions As Cases Rise
Jul 19, 2021
Weather Forecast For July 19 Across Nepal
Jul 19, 2021
PM Deuba Wins Vote Of Confidence In HoR
Jul 18, 2021

More on Economy

HBL Customers Receives 15% Discounts On Daraz By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
NIBL Received The “Euromoney Award For Excellence 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
CPI Decreases 0.35 Percent In Current FY By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
Lower Modi-1 Hydel Project Begins Power Production By Agencies 6 days, 3 hours ago
SJVNL To develop 679 MW Lower Arun Hydropower Project By Agencies 1 week ago
Jumla Being Connected With National Power Grid By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

Indian PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s Newly-Appointed PM Deuba By Agencies Jul 19, 2021
JAPAN VACCINE DONATIONS Huge Generosity By Keshab Poudel Jul 19, 2021
PM Deuba Urges All Political Parties To Work Together For Nation By Agencies Jul 19, 2021
England To Lift COVID Restrictions As Cases Rise By Agencies Jul 19, 2021
Weather Forecast For July 19 Across Nepal By Agencies Jul 19, 2021
India Hands Over 150 ICU Beds To Nepal As Part Of COVID-19 Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75