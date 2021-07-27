Kathmandu Valley Logs 774 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 774 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 12655 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 774 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Friday through its regular update.

Of 774 cases, Kathmandu districts records 475 cases, 167 in Lalitpur and 132 in Bhaktapur.

With 2,726 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 685,673.