PM Deuba Received A Telephone Call from US Secretary Of State

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba received a telephone call from US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken today and had a cordial conversation.

The Secretary of State extended warm congratulations to the Prime Minister on his appointment. Matters of bilateral relations and cooperation, including the priority issues of the day, such as, COVID-19 vaccine cooperation and assistance of medical equipment and supplies to Nepal were discussed during the conversation.

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation to the US Government for the assistance of 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine and requested the US Government for further assistance of appropriate vaccines to cover the children and younger population in order to better prepare for the prevention of widely speculated third wave of the pandemic.

The Prime Minister thanked the US Government for continued cooperation in the socio-economic development of Nepal. The conversation also covered various areas of Nepal’s development priorities, the United States’ cooperation and the MCC.

The two sides discussed about the issue of global warming and climate change and its impact on the economies of climate vulnerable mountainous countries like Nepal.

Prime Minister Deuba underlined Nepal’s democratic credentials and the commitment to human rights and the rule of law.

The Prime Minister asked the Secretary of State to convey his greetings and best wishes to President Joseph Biden and Vice President. Ms. Kamala Harris and expressed his willingness to work closely with the Biden administration.