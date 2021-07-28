India Sees Big Jump In Daily Covid-19 Cases, Nearly 50% Rise From Yesterday's

India registered 43,654 new Covid-19 cases and 640 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data said on Tuesday. The rise in daily Covid cases on Wednesday is nearly 50 per cent higher than yesterday (July 27).

The top five states which registered maximum cases are Kerala with 22,129 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 6,258 cases, Mizoram with 1,845 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,767 cases and Odisha with 1,629 cases.

More than 77 per cent of the new cases were reported from these five states, with Kerala alone accounting for 50.69 per cent of the new infections.