Kathmandu Valley Logs 859 COVID-19 Cases

July 28, 2021, 9:43 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 859 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10,886 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 859 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Friday through its regular update.

Of 999 cases, Kathmandu districts records 559 cases, 206 in Lalitpur and 94 in Bhaktapur.

With 2,634 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 688,307.

