COVID Death Toll Up 21% From A Week Ago: WHO

July 29, 2021, 7:46 p.m.

The World Health Organization says the number of deaths worldwide from the coronavirus has increased by 21 percent compared to the previous week.

In a report compiled by the WHO, a little over 69,000 people died around the world in the week through July 25.

The weekly number of new infections rose by 8 percent to top 3.8 million. It is a week-on-week increase for five weeks in a row.

By country, the United States has the highest weekly number of new cases at 500,332, followed by Brazil with 324,334, Indonesia with 289,029, Britain with 282,920 and India with 265,836.

The accumulated number of infected people around the world as of July 25 stood at more than 193 million.

The WHO warns that if the virus spreads at the current pace, the number can exceed 200 million within the next two weeks.

Agencies

