COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2407 New Cases,1816 Recoveries And 27 Deaths

With 2,467 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 693,109.

In 9,783 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2,467 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population in its daily update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 1,144 people in 4,878 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 31,014 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,194 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 27,820 patients are placed in home isolation. Of the active patients, 686 are admitted to the ICU and 161 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,816 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 652,261 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 94.1 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday added 21 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 9,834.