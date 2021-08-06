Updated Medal Tally Of Tokyo Olympics

No country has dominated the Olympics quite like the United States. Although China secured the largest gold medal with 36 Golds,26 silver and 17 bronze with 79 medals. the United States lead the game securing 98 medals with 31 gold, 36 silver and 31 Bronze.

Japan secured third highest gold medal with 24 gold,11 silver and 16 bronze. Great Britain secured fourth highest gold medal 18, 20 silver and 20 bronze followed by Russian Federation with 17 gold,23 silver and 22. Australia secured 17 gold 6 silver and 21 bronze and Germany secured 9 gold,11 silver and 16 Bronze.

India won 2 silver and 3 bronze with total five medal. The Summer Games in particular are where the U.S. has found success. Team USA has 1,022 gold medals in the history of the Summer Games and 2,523 total medals.

The Indian women had already created history and surpassed all expectations by entering the semifinals of the Games for the first time.

It was not meant to be for them and ended in tears but the Indian women’s hockey team should be proud of what they achieved at the Tokyo Olympics, despite losing 3-4 in a pulsating bronze-medal playoff against Great Britain on Friday.

Great Britain were the gold medallists from Rio 2016, where the Indians finished 12th among as many teams. That Sjoerd Marijne’s charges fought on level terms with such fancied opponents for most part of the match tells one everything about the strides this squad of players has made in the last few years.